X4 [2019-2023] vs GLB Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS X4 [2019-2023] Glb Brand BMW Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 65.1 Lakhs ₹ 64.8 Lakhs Mileage 14.7 kmpl 16 kmpl Engine Capacity 1998 cc 1332 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X4 [2019-2023] and Mercedes-Benz GLB, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X4 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 65.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30i M Sport X, Mercedes-Benz GLB Price starts at Rs. 64.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200 Progressive Line. X4 [2019-2023]: 1998 cc engine, 14.7 kmpl mileage. GLB: 1332 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.