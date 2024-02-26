In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X4 [2019-2023] and Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X4 [2019-2023] and Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X4 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 65.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30i M Sport X, Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200. X4 [2019-2023]: 1998 cc engine, 12.8 to 14.7 kmpl mileage. GLA [2021-2024]: 1332 cc engine, 17 to 19 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. X4 [2019-2023] vs GLA [2021-2024] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS X4 [2019-2023] Gla [2021-2024] Brand BMW Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 65.1 Lakhs ₹ 48.5 Lakhs Mileage 12.8 to 14.7 kmpl 17 to 19 kmpl Engine Capacity 1998 cc 1332 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4