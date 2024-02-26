Saved Articles

BMW X4 [2019-2023] vs Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X4 [2019-2023] and Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

X4 [2019-2023] vs GLA [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X4 [2019-2023] Gla [2021-2024]
BrandBMWMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 65.1 Lakhs₹ 48.5 Lakhs
Mileage12.8 to 14.7 kmpl17 to 19 kmpl
Engine Capacity1998 cc1332 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Cylinders44
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1450 rpm250 Nm @ 1620-4000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.8217.4 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
248 bhp @ 5200 rpm161 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I41.3L M282 Turbocharged I4
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
833.3-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
68.7 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,46,24955,57,015
Ex-Showroom Price
67,50,00048,50,000
RTO
7,04,0005,14,000
Insurance
2,91,7491,92,515
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,66,4971,19,441

