In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X4 [2019-2023] and Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X4 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 65.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30i M Sport X, Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain Price starts at Rs. 75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 220 d [2018-2019]. X4 [2019-2023]: 1998 cc engine, 14.7 kmpl mileage. e-class-all-terrain: 1950 cc engine, 12.06 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X4 [2019-2023] vs e-class-all-terrain Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X4 [2019-2023]
|E-class-all-terrain
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 65.1 Lakhs
|₹ 75 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.7 kmpl
|12.06 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1998 cc
|1950 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4