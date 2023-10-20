X4 [2019-2023] vs e-class-all-terrain Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS X4 [2019-2023] E-class-all-terrain Brand BMW Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 65.1 Lakhs ₹ 75 Lakhs Mileage 14.7 kmpl 12.06 kmpl Engine Capacity 1998 cc 1950 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X4 [2019-2023] and Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X4 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 65.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30i M Sport X, Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain Price starts at Rs. 75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 220 d [2018-2019]. X4 [2019-2023]: 1998 cc engine, 14.7 kmpl mileage. e-class-all-terrain: 1950 cc engine, 12.06 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.