In 2023 when choosing between the BMW X4 [2019-2023] and Mercedes-Benz CLS, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the BMW X4 [2019-2023] and Mercedes-Benz CLS, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X4 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs 65.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30i M Sport X, Mercedes-Benz CLS Price starts at Rs 86.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300d. X4 [2019-2023]: 1998 cc engine, 12.82 kmpl mileage. CLS: 1950 cc engine, 16.13 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less