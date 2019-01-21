In 2023 when choosing between the BMW X4 [2019-2023] and Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the BMW X4 [2019-2023] and Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X4 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs 65.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30i M Sport X, Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe Price starts at Rs 80.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 43 AMG 4MATIC. X4 [2019-2023]: 1998 cc engine, 12.82 kmpl mileage. C-Coupe: 2996 cc engine, 10.87 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less