In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X4 [2019-2023] and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X4 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 65.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30i M Sport X, Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Price starts at Rs. 68.7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for C300. X4 [2019-2023]: 1998 cc engine, 14.7 kmpl mileage. C-Class Cabriolet: 1991 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X4 [2019-2023] vs C-Class Cabriolet Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X4 [2019-2023]
|C-class cabriolet
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 65.1 Lakhs
|₹ 68.7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.7 kmpl
|17.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1998 cc
|1991 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4