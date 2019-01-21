Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsX4 [2019-2023] vs C-Class 2022

BMW X4 [2019-2023] vs Mercedes Benz C-Class 2022

In 2023 when choosing between the BMW X4 [2019-2023] and Mercedes Benz C-Class 2022, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
X4 [2019-2023]
BMW X4 [2019-2023]
xDrive30i M Sport X
₹65.10 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
C-Class 2022
Mercedes Benz C-Class 2022
C 200
₹55.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1450 rpm440 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC)
Mileage (ARAI)
12.82-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
248 bhp @ 5200 rpm197 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I49G TRONIC
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
833.3-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
67.3 seconds
Drivetrain
AWD-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1993 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,46,24962,95,936
Ex-Showroom Price
67,50,00055,00,000
RTO
7,04,0005,79,000
Insurance
2,91,7492,16,436
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,66,4971,35,324

Trending cars

View allPopular Cars