Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsX4 [2019-2023] vs AMG GLC43 Coupe

BMW X4 [2019-2023] vs Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe

In 2023 when choosing between the BMW X4 [2019-2023] and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
X4 [2019-2023]
BMW X4 [2019-2023]
xDrive30i M Sport X
₹65.10 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
AMG GLC43 Coupe
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe
4MATIC
₹83.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1450 rpm520 Nm @ 2500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.829.5
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
248 bhp @ 5200 rpm385 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I4M276 DE 30 LA Twin-Turbocharged V6
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
833.3627
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
64.9
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2996 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,46,24995,47,406
Ex-Showroom Price
67,50,00083,10,000
RTO
7,04,0008,85,000
Insurance
2,91,7493,51,906
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,66,4972,05,210

Trending cars

View allPopular Cars