Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsX4 [2019-2023] vs A-Class Limousine

BMW X4 [2019-2023] vs Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

In 2023 when choosing between the BMW X4 [2019-2023] and Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
X4 [2019-2023]
BMW X4 [2019-2023]
xDrive30i M Sport X
₹65.10 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
A-Class Limousine
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
200
₹45.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1450 rpm 270 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.8217.5
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
248 bhp @ 5200 rpm161 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I41.3L M282 Turbocharged I4
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
833.3-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
68.3
Drivetrain
AWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,46,24952,50,078
Ex-Showroom Price
67,50,00045,80,000
RTO
7,04,0004,87,000
Insurance
2,91,7491,82,578
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,66,4971,12,844

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Bengaluru-based EV maker Ather Energy has hit major production landmark of rolling out two lakh electric scooters in five years.
    Ather Energy ends 2023 on a high, rolls out two lakh electric scooters since 2018
    27 Dec 2023
    Screenshot from a video posted on X by @shubhamtorres09
    Haryana driver fined 3,500 for driving with doors open in Kullu, ‘too less’ say netizens
    27 Dec 2023
    Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be the longest in India and will pass through five states including Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra.
    Delhi to Mumbai or Bengaluru to Chennai by road in few hours. Five new expressways expected to open in 2024
    27 Dec 2023
    Dense fog has caused havoc in multiple places across North India, resulting in multiple vehicle pile-ups in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.
    Dense fog leads to multiple vehicle pile-ups on national highways in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab
    27 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The second-generation Skoda Kodiaq SUV now comes with more space inside and gets plug-in hybrid technology for the first time.
    India-bound 2023 Skoda Kodiaq SUV unveils: Highlights in quick video
    6 Oct 2023
    Mercedes Benz has launched the AMG C43 in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>98 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the most powerful version of its C-Class sedan.
    Mercedes AMG C43 first drive review: Powerful still, even without V6
    20 Dec 2023
    Skoda has unveiled the new avatar of the Superb sedan for global markets. It is expected to make a return to the Indian markets later on.
    2024 Skoda Superb first look video: May launch in India soon
    3 Nov 2023
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
    View all
     