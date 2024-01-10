In 2024 when choosing among the BMW X4 [2019-2023] and Lexus RX, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the BMW X4 [2019-2023] and Lexus RX, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X4 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs 65.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30i M Sport X and Lexus RX Price starts at Rs 95.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Panasonic. X4 [2019-2023]: 1998 cc engine, 12.82 kmpl mileage. RX gets a battery pack of up to Nickel Metal Hydride. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less