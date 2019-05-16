Saved Articles

BMW X4 [2019-2023] vs Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023]

In 2023 when choosing between the BMW X4 [2019-2023] and Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, ...Read More

X4 [2019-2023]
BMW X4 [2019-2023]
xDrive30i M Sport X
₹65.10 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Range Rover Velar [2017-2023]
Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023]
2.0 R-Dynamic S Petrol
₹79.87 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1450 rpm365 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.8213.16
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
248 bhp @ 5200 rpm247 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I42.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
833.31079.12
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6-
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,46,24990,78,810
Ex-Showroom Price
67,50,00079,87,000
RTO
7,04,0008,05,200
Insurance
2,91,7492,43,605
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,66,4971,94,225

