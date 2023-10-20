In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X4 [2019-2023] and Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X4 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 65.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30i M Sport X, Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 79.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 R-Dynamic S Petrol. X4 [2019-2023]: 1998 cc engine, 14.7 kmpl mileage. Range Rover Velar [2017-2023]: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X4 [2019-2023] vs Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X4 [2019-2023]
|Range rover velar [2017-2023]
|Brand
|BMW
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 65.1 Lakhs
|₹ 79.87 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.7 kmpl
|13.1 to 15.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1998 cc
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4