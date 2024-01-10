In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X4 [2019-2023] and Land Rover Range Rover Velar, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X4 [2019-2023] and Land Rover Range Rover Velar, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X4 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs 65.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30i M Sport X, Land Rover Range Rover Velar Price starts at Rs 93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel. X4 [2019-2023]: 1998 cc engine, 12.82 kmpl mileage. Range Rover Velar: 1998 cc engine, 15.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less