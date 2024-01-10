Saved Articles

BMW X4 [2019-2023] vs Land Rover Range Rover Velar

In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X4 [2019-2023] and Land Rover Range Rover Velar, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and ...Read More

X4 [2019-2023]
BMW X4 [2019-2023]
xDrive30i M Sport X
₹65.10 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Range Rover Velar
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel
₹93.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1450 rpm430 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.8215.2 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
248 bhp @ 5200 rpm201 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I44 cylinder inline Turbodiesel engine
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
833.31246 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
68.3 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,46,2491,09,07,083
Ex-Showroom Price
67,50,00093,00,000
RTO
7,04,00012,16,500
Insurance
2,91,7493,90,083
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,66,4972,34,435

