Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsX4 [2019-2023] vs Discovery

BMW X4 [2019-2023] vs Land Rover Discovery

In 2023 when choosing between the BMW X4 [2019-2023] and Land Rover Discovery, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
X4 [2019-2023]
BMW X4 [2019-2023]
xDrive30i M Sport X
₹65.10 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Discovery
Land Rover Discovery
2.0 Petrol
₹88.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1450 rpm400 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.828.93
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
248 bhp @ 5200 rpm296 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I42.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4 Petrol
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
833.3804
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
67.3
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents On Roof and Pillars, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,46,2491,01,12,133
Ex-Showroom Price
67,50,00088,06,000
RTO
7,04,0009,34,600
Insurance
2,91,7493,71,033
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,66,4972,17,349

Trending cars

View allPopular Cars