Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
In 2023 when choosing between the BMW X4 [2019-2023] and Land Rover Defender, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the BMW X4 [2019-2023] and Land Rover Defender, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X4 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs 65.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30i M Sport X, Land Rover Defender Price starts at Rs 76.57 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 90 P300. X4 [2019-2023]: 1998 cc engine, 12.82 kmpl mileage. Defender: 1997 cc engine, 8.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Idle Start/Stop
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|350 Nm @ 1450 rpm
|400 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|12.82
|8.7
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|248 bhp @ 5200 rpm
|296 bhp @ 5500 rpm
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine Type
|B48 Turbocharged I4
|2.0L Turbocharged I4
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|833.3
|770
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|6
|-
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|4WD / AWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Turbocharged
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Engine
|1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Manual Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|360 Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - All
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹77,46,249
|₹89,19,849
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹67,50,000
|₹76,57,000
|RTO
|₹7,04,000
|₹7,77,003
|Insurance
|₹2,91,749
|₹2,58,197
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,66,497
|₹1,86,840