In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X4 [2019-2023] and Kia EV6, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X4 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 65.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30i M Sport X and Kia EV6 Price starts at Rs. 65.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GT Line AWD. X4 [2019-2023]: 1998 cc engine, 14.7 kmpl mileage. EV6 gets a battery pack of up to 84 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X4 [2019-2023] vs EV6 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X4 [2019-2023]
|Ev6
|Brand
|BMW
|Kia
|Price
|₹ 65.1 Lakhs
|₹ 65.97 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|663 km/charge
|Mileage
|14.7 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|84 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1998 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|73 Minutes((50 kW DC Charger)(10-80%)