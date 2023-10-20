X4 [2019-2023] vs Wrangler [2021-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS X4 [2019-2023] Wrangler [2021-2024] Brand BMW Jeep Price ₹ 65.1 Lakhs ₹ 62.65 Lakhs Mileage 14.7 kmpl 10.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 1998 cc 1998 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X4 [2019-2023] and Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X4 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 65.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30i M Sport X, Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 62.65 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Unlimited. X4 [2019-2023]: 1998 cc engine, 14.7 kmpl mileage. Wrangler [2021-2024]: 1998 cc engine, 10.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.