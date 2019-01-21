Saved Articles

BMW X4 [2019-2023] vs Jaguar XF

In 2023 when choosing between the BMW X4 [2019-2023] and Jaguar XF, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

X4 [2019-2023]
BMW X4 [2019-2023]
xDrive30i M Sport X
₹65.10 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
XF
Jaguar XF
2.0 Prestige Petrol
₹55.66 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1450 rpm365 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.8213.12
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
248 bhp @ 5200 rpm247 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I4-
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
833.3-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsIndividual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlVents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,46,24963,22,739
Ex-Showroom Price
67,50,00055,67,000
RTO
7,04,0005,62,908
Insurance
2,91,7491,92,331
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,66,4971,35,900

