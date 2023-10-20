In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X4 [2019-2023] and Jaguar F-Pace, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X4 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 65.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30i M Sport X, Jaguar F-Pace Price starts at Rs. 72.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel. X4 [2019-2023]: 1998 cc engine, 14.7 kmpl mileage. F-Pace: 1997 cc engine, 12.9 to 19.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X4 [2019-2023] vs F-Pace Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X4 [2019-2023]
|F-pace
|Brand
|BMW
|Jaguar
|Price
|₹ 65.1 Lakhs
|₹ 72.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.7 kmpl
|12.9 to 19.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1998 cc
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4