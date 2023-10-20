X4 [2019-2023] vs Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS X4 [2019-2023] Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Brand BMW Hyundai Price ₹ 65.1 Lakhs ₹ 46.05 Lakhs Range - 631 km/charge Mileage 14.7 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 72.6 kWh Engine Capacity 1998 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 6 Hours 55 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X4 [2019-2023] and Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X4 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 65.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30i M Sport X and Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) for RWD. X4 [2019-2023]: 1998 cc engine, 14.7 kmpl mileage. Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 72.6 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.