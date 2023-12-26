Saved Articles

BMW X4 [2019-2023] vs Hyundai Ioniq 5

In 2023 when choosing among the BMW X4 [2019-2023] and Hyundai Ioniq 5, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and ...Read More

X4 [2019-2023]
BMW X4 [2019-2023]
xDrive30i M Sport X
₹65.10 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Ioniq 5
Hyundai Ioniq 5
RWD
₹44.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1450 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.82-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
248 bhp @ 5200 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I4-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
833.3-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
65.2 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,46,24947,28,989
Ex-Showroom Price
67,50,00044,95,000
RTO
7,04,00033,000
Insurance
2,91,7492,00,489
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,66,4971,01,644

