In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X4 [2019-2023] and BMW Z4, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X4 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 65.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30i M Sport X, BMW Z4 Price starts at Rs. 90.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M 40i. X4 [2019-2023]: 1998 cc engine, 14.7 kmpl mileage. Z4: 2998 cc engine, 12.09 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X4 [2019-2023] vs Z4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X4 [2019-2023]
|Z4
|Brand
|BMW
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 65.1 Lakhs
|₹ 90.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.7 kmpl
|12.09 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1998 cc
|2998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|6