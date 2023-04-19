In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X3 M40i and Volvo v90-cross-country, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M40i Price starts at Rs. 86.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive, Volvo v90-cross-country Price starts at Rs. 65.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D5 Inscription. X3 M40i: 2998 cc engine, 10.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 M40i vs v90-cross-country Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X3 m40i
|V90-cross-country
|Brand
|BMW
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 86.5 Lakhs
|₹ 65.31 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.49 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2998 cc
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4