BMW X3 M40i vs Volvo S90

In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X3 M40i and Volvo S90, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

X3 M40i
BMW X3 M40i
xDrive
₹86.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
S90
Volvo S90
D4 Inscription
₹61.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
B58 Turbocharged I62.0L Turbocharged
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.9 seconds8.2
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1900 rpm400 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.49 kmpl17.86
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
355 bhp @ 5200 rpm187 bhp @ 4250 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
22
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,34,51871,08,654
Ex-Showroom Price
86,50,00061,90,000
RTO
9,19,0006,48,000
Insurance
3,65,0182,70,154
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,13,5311,52,792

