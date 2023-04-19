X3 M40i vs Vellfire [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS X3 m40i Vellfire [2020-2023] Brand BMW Toyota Price ₹ 86.5 Lakhs ₹ 87 Lakhs Range - 948 Mileage 10.49 kmpl 16.3 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 2998 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X3 M40i and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M40i Price starts at Rs. 86.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid. X3 M40i: 2998 cc engine, 10.49 kmpl mileage. Vellfire [2020-2023]: 2494 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.