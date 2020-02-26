Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine Type
|B58 Turbocharged I6
|Petrol Hybrid
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Idle Start/Stop
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|4.9 seconds
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|500 Nm @ 1900 rpm
|198 Nm @ 2800 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|10.49 kmpl
|16.35
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|355 bhp @ 5200 rpm
|115 bhp @ 4700 rpm
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|4WD / AWD
|Emission Standard
|BS6 Phase 2
|BS 6
|Engine
|2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|2494 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Parking Assist
|360 Camera
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|Separate Zone, Vents on Roof , Individual Fan Speed Controls
|On-Road Price
|₹99,34,518
|₹1,01,89,715
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹86,50,000
|₹89,90,000
|RTO
|₹9,19,000
|₹8,99,030
|Insurance
|₹3,65,018
|₹3,00,185
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,13,531
|₹2,19,016