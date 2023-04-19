In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X3 M40i and Toyota Vellfire, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M40i Price starts at Rs. 86.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive and Toyota Vellfire Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hi. X3 M40i: 2998 cc engine, 10.49 kmpl mileage. Vellfire: 2487 cc engine, 19.28 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 M40i vs Vellfire Comparison