In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X3 M40i and Porsche Cayenne, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M40i Price starts at Rs. 86.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive, Porsche Cayenne Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. X3 M40i: 2998 cc engine, 10.49 kmpl mileage. Cayenne: 2995 cc engine, 6.1 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 M40i vs Cayenne Comparison