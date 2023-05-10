X3 M40i vs 718 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS X3 m40i 718 Brand BMW Porsche Price ₹ 86.5 Lakhs ₹ 85.46 Lakhs Mileage 10.49 kmpl 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 2998 cc 1988 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 6 4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X3 M40i and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M40i Price starts at Rs. 86.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive, Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. X3 M40i: 2998 cc engine, 10.49 kmpl mileage. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.