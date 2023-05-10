In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X3 M40i and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M40i Price starts at Rs. 86.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive, Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. X3 M40i: 2998 cc engine, 10.49 kmpl mileage. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 M40i vs 718 Comparison