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BMW X3 M40i vs Porsche 718

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X3 M40i and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M40i Price starts at Rs. 86.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive, Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. X3 M40i: 2998 cc engine, 10.49 kmpl mileage. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 M40i vs 718 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X3 m40i 718
BrandBMWPorsche
Price₹ 86.5 Lakhs₹ 85.46 Lakhs
Mileage10.49 kmpl9.1 to 13.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity2998 cc1988 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders64

Filters
X3 M40i
BMW X3 M40i
xDrive
₹86.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
718
Porsche 718
Cayman
₹85.46 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW X3 M40i Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
B58 Turbocharged I6MA2.20 Turbocharged Flat-4
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.9 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1900 rpm380 Nm @ 1950 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.49 kmpl13.51
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
355 bhp @ 5200 rpm295 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1988 cc, 4 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres5.5
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverNo
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R20235 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link axleMcPherson Spring-Strut
Front Suspension
Double-joint spring strut axle, hydraulically damped torque strut bearingMcPherson Spring-Strut
Rear Tyres
275 / 40 R20265 / 458 R18
Bootspace
480 litres275
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows1
Seating Capacity
5 Person2
Doors
4 Doors2
Ground Clearance
130 mm-
Length
4716 mm4379
Wheelbase
2864 mm2475
Height
1669 mm1295
Kerb Weight
1670 kg1365
Width
1897 mm1801
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesOptional
Parking Sensors
Front & RearOptional
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Parking Assist
360 CameraOptional
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesNo
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesOptional
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingRemote Operated
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentOptional
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearOptional
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesOptional
Headlights
LEDBi-Xenon Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
OptionalNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited60000
Steering mounted controls
YesOptional
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
166+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch-
GPS Navigation System
NoOptional
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesOptional
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoOptional
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoOptional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoOptional
Geo-Fence
NoOptional
Find My Car
NoOptional
Emergency Call
NoOptional
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoOptional
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather + Alcantara
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split-
Ventilated Seats
NoOptional
Interior Colours
Black, Canberra Beige / BlackBlack, Agate Grey
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, seat height up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,34,5181,43,89,712
Ex-Showroom Price
86,50,0001,25,63,000
RTO
9,19,00013,10,300
Insurance
3,65,0185,15,912
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,13,5313,09,291
Expert Rating
-

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