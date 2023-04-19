X3 M40i vs V-Class Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS X3 m40i V-class Brand BMW Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 86.5 Lakhs ₹ 71.1 Lakhs Mileage 10.49 kmpl 16.1 to 16.6 kmpl Engine Capacity 2998 cc 1950 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 6 4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X3 M40i and Mercedes-Benz V-Class, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M40i Price starts at Rs. 86.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive, Mercedes-Benz V-Class Price starts at Rs. 71.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Expression ELWB. X3 M40i: 2998 cc engine, 10.49 kmpl mileage. V-Class: 1950 cc engine, 16.1 to 16.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.