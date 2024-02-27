In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X3 M40i and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X3 M40i and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M40i Price starts at Rs. 86.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive, Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Cr (last recorded price) for 400d 4MATIC. X3 M40i: 2998 cc engine, 10.49 kmpl mileage. GLS [2020-2024]: 2925 cc engine, 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. X3 M40i vs GLS [2020-2024] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS X3 m40i Gls [2020-2024] Brand BMW Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 86.5 Lakhs ₹ 1.05 Cr Mileage 10.49 kmpl 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 2998 cc 2925 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 6 6