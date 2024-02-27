Saved Articles

BMW X3 M40i vs Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X3 M40i and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

X3 M40i vs GLS [2020-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X3 m40i Gls [2020-2024]
BrandBMWMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 86.5 Lakhs₹ 1.05 Cr
Mileage10.49 kmpl10.1 to 12.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity2998 cc2925 cc
TransmissionAutomaticAutomatic
Cylinders66
X3 M40i
BMW X3 M40i
xDrive
₹86.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
GLS [2020-2024]
Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024]
400d 4MATIC
₹1.05 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
B58 Turbocharged I6OM656 Turbocharged I6
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.9 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1900 rpm700 Nm @ 1200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.49 kmpl12.5
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
355 bhp @ 5200 rpm326 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Five Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
22
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,34,5181,27,57,147
Ex-Showroom Price
86,50,0001,08,90,000
RTO
9,19,00014,15,250
Insurance
3,65,0184,51,397
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,13,5312,74,200
Expert Rating
-

