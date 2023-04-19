X3 M40i vs GLE [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS X3 m40i Gle [2020-2023] Brand BMW Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 86.5 Lakhs ₹ 91.2 Lakhs Mileage 10.49 kmpl 14 kmpl Engine Capacity 2998 cc 1950 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 6 4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X3 M40i and Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M40i Price starts at Rs. 86.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive, Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 91.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300d 4MATIC LWB. X3 M40i: 2998 cc engine, 10.49 kmpl mileage. GLE [2020-2023]: 1950 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.