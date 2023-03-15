In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X3 M40i and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M40i Price starts at Rs. 86.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive, Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Price starts at Rs. 68 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300 4MATIC. X3 M40i: 2998 cc engine, 10.49 kmpl mileage. GLC Coupe: 1950 cc engine, 12.7 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 M40i vs GLC Coupe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X3 m40i
|Glc coupe
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 86.5 Lakhs
|₹ 68 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.49 kmpl
|12.7 to 16.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2998 cc
|1950 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4