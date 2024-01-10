Saved Articles

BMW X3 M40i vs Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023]

In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X3 M40i and Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

X3 M40i
BMW X3 M40i
xDrive
₹86.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
GLC [2019-2023]
Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023]
200 Progressive
₹58.60 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
B58 Turbocharged I6M264 Turbocharged I4
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.9 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1900 rpm320 Nm @ 1650 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.49 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
355 bhp @ 5200 rpm194 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
22
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,34,51867,32,929
Ex-Showroom Price
86,50,00058,60,000
RTO
9,19,0006,15,000
Insurance
3,65,0182,57,429
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,13,5311,44,716

