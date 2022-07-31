X3 M40i vs EQC Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS X3 m40i Eqc Brand BMW Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 86.5 Lakhs ₹ 1.07 Cr Range - 471 km/charge Mileage 10.49 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 80 kwh Engine Capacity 2998 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 41 Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X3 M40i and Mercedes-Benz EQC, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M40i Price starts at Rs. 86.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive and Mercedes-Benz EQC Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 400 4MATIC. X3 M40i: 2998 cc engine, 10.49 kmpl mileage. EQC gets a battery pack of up to 80 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.