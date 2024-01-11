In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X3 M40i and Mercedes-Benz E-Class, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X3 M40i and Mercedes-Benz E-Class, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M40i Price starts at Rs 86.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive, Mercedes-Benz E-Class Price starts at Rs 63.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 200 Expression. X3 M40i: 2998 cc engine, 10.49 kmpl mileage. E-Class: 1991 cc engine, 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less