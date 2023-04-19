In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X3 M40i and Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M40i Price starts at Rs. 86.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive, Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe Price starts at Rs. 80.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 43 AMG 4MATIC. X3 M40i: 2998 cc engine, 10.49 kmpl mileage. C-Coupe: 2996 cc engine, 9.2 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 M40i vs C-Coupe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X3 m40i
|C-coupe
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 86.5 Lakhs
|₹ 80.17 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.49 kmpl
|9.2 to 10.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2998 cc
|2996 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6