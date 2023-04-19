In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X3 M40i and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M40i Price starts at Rs. 86.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive, Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Price starts at Rs. 68.7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for C300. X3 M40i: 2998 cc engine, 10.49 kmpl mileage. C-Class Cabriolet: 1991 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 M40i vs C-Class Cabriolet Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X3 m40i
|C-class cabriolet
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 86.5 Lakhs
|₹ 68.7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.49 kmpl
|17.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2998 cc
|1991 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4