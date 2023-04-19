In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X3 M40i and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M40i Price starts at Rs. 86.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 83.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4MATIC. X3 M40i: 2998 cc engine, 10.49 kmpl mileage. AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024]: 2996 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 M40i vs AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X3 m40i
|Amg glc43 coupe [2020-2024]
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 86.5 Lakhs
|₹ 83.1 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.49 kmpl
|9.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2998 cc
|2996 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4