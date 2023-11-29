Saved Articles

BMW X3 M40i vs Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X3 M40i and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

X3 M40i
BMW X3 M40i
xDrive
₹86.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
AMG GLA35
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35
4MATIC
₹58.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
B58 Turbocharged I62.0L M260 Turbocharged I4
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.9 seconds5.1
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1900 rpm400 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.49 kmpl13.47
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
355 bhp @ 5200 rpm302 bhp @ 5800 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
22
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,34,51867,55,700
Ex-Showroom Price
86,50,00058,80,000
RTO
9,19,0006,17,000
Insurance
3,65,0182,58,200
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,13,5311,45,206

