In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X3 M40i and Mercedes-Benz AMG E53, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M40i Price starts at Rs. 86.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive, Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Cr (last recorded price) for 4MATIC Plus. X3 M40i: 2998 cc engine, 10.49 kmpl mileage. AMG E53: 2999 cc engine, 11.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 M40i vs AMG E53 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X3 m40i
|Amg e53
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 86.5 Lakhs
|₹ 1.02 Cr
|Mileage
|10.49 kmpl
|11.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2998 cc
|2999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6