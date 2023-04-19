hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsX3 M40i vs AMG E53

BMW X3 M40i vs Mercedes-Benz AMG E53

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X3 M40i and Mercedes-Benz AMG E53, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M40i Price starts at Rs. 86.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive, Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Cr (last recorded price) for 4MATIC Plus. X3 M40i: 2998 cc engine, 10.49 kmpl mileage. AMG E53: 2999 cc engine, 11.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 M40i vs AMG E53 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X3 m40i Amg e53
BrandBMWMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 86.5 Lakhs₹ 1.02 Cr
Mileage10.49 kmpl11.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity2998 cc2999 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders66

Filters
X3 M40i
BMW X3 M40i
xDrive
₹86.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
AMG E53
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53
4MATIC Plus
₹1.02 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine Type
B58 Turbocharged I63.0L M256 Turbocharged I6 + EQ Boost
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.9 seconds4.5
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1900 rpm520 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.49 kmpl11.76
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
355 bhp @ 5200 rpm429 bhp @ 6100 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R20245 / 40 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link axleIndependent Multi-link Suspension with Air Springs
Front Suspension
Double-joint spring strut axle, hydraulically damped torque strut bearingIndependent Multi-link Suspension with Air Springs
Rear Tyres
275 / 40 R20275 / 35 R19
Bootspace
480 litres371
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
4 Doors4
Ground Clearance
130 mm114
Length
4716 mm4953
Wheelbase
2864 mm2939
Height
1669 mm1447
Kerb Weight
1670 kg1969
Width
1897 mm1852
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 CameraAutomatic Parking
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote with Boot Opener
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ManualRear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on frontLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
OptionalNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
166+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch-
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoYes
High-beam Assist
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherArtificial Leather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split-
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Interior Colours
Black, Canberra Beige / BlackBlack with Aluminium Trim and Red Seatbelts
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)16 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,34,5181,16,99,289
Ex-Showroom Price
86,50,0001,02,00,000
RTO
9,19,00010,74,000
Insurance
3,65,0184,24,789
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,13,5312,51,463

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

BMW X3 M40i xDrive is powered by a 3.0-litre inline six cylinder turbocharged engine generating 382 hp of power and 501 Nm of peak torque.
BMW X3 M40i xDrive to launch in India in May; bookings open
19 Apr 2023
2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in the US; Will it come to India?
2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in the US; Will it come to India?
13 Aug 2026
Sedans like the Slavia, among other options, continue to make a strong case for buyers who prioritise performance and comfort.
4 cars I would consider before spending 20 lakh rupees on an SUV
13 Aug 2026
Daimler India announces <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,000 crore investment in Tamil Nadu to strengthen BharatBenz
Daimler India announces 4,000 crore investment in Tamil Nadu to strengthen BharatBenz
13 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

German auto giant BMW has introduced the facelift version of the iX electric SUV with several updates including bigger batteries, more range and enhanced performance.
India-bound BMW iX facelift electric SUV unveiled with bigger battery, more range and power: First look
30 Jan 2025
The 2025 BMW X3 has been launched in India and it starts at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>75.80 lakh for the petrol variant.
BMW aims record sales in India in 2025 with iX1 LWB, says Vikram Pawah
21 Jan 2025
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
The LWB version of the all-new BMW iX1 gets a significant increase in length making it 4,616 mm and the wheelbase also gets increased to 2,800 mm. These changes make it the longest car in its segment and result in notably more space inside the cabin of the car.
Watch BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase review: Luxury electric SUV at an affordable price
3 Feb 2025
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers