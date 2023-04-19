In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X3 M40i and Maserati Ghibli, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M40i Price starts at Rs. 86.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive and Maserati Ghibli Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hybrid. X3 M40i: 2998 cc engine, 10.49 kmpl mileage. Ghibli: 1998 cc engine, 7.9 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 M40i vs Ghibli Comparison