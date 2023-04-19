In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X3 M40i and Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M40i Price starts at Rs. 86.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive, Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 79.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 R-Dynamic S Petrol. X3 M40i: 2998 cc engine, 10.49 kmpl mileage. Range Rover Velar [2017-2023]: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 M40i vs Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X3 m40i
|Range rover velar [2017-2023]
|Brand
|BMW
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 86.5 Lakhs
|₹ 79.87 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.49 kmpl
|13.1 to 15.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2998 cc
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4