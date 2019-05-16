Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine Type
|B58 Turbocharged I6
|2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|4.9 seconds
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|500 Nm @ 1900 rpm
|365 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|10.49 kmpl
|13.16
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|355 bhp @ 5200 rpm
|247 bhp @ 5500 rpm
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|4WD / AWD
|Emission Standard
|BS6 Phase 2
|BS 6
|Engine
|2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Parking Assist
|360 Camera
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - All
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|On-Road Price
|₹99,34,518
|₹90,78,810
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹86,50,000
|₹79,87,000
|RTO
|₹9,19,000
|₹8,05,200
|Insurance
|₹3,65,018
|₹2,43,605
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,13,531
|₹1,94,225