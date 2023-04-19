X3 M40i vs Wrangler [2021-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS X3 m40i Wrangler [2021-2024] Brand BMW Jeep Price ₹ 86.5 Lakhs ₹ 62.65 Lakhs Mileage 10.49 kmpl 10.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 2998 cc 1998 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 6 4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X3 M40i and Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M40i Price starts at Rs. 86.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive, Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 62.65 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Unlimited. X3 M40i: 2998 cc engine, 10.49 kmpl mileage. Wrangler [2021-2024]: 1998 cc engine, 10.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.