In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X3 M40i and Jeep Grand Cherokee, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M40i Price starts at Rs. 86.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive, Jeep Grand Cherokee Price starts at Rs. 67.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limited (O) 4x4 AT. X3 M40i: 2998 cc engine, 10.49 kmpl mileage. Grand Cherokee: 1995 cc engine, 7.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 M40i vs Grand Cherokee Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X3 m40i
|Grand cherokee
|Brand
|BMW
|Jeep
|Price
|₹ 86.5 Lakhs
|₹ 67.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.49 kmpl
|7.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2998 cc
|1995 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4