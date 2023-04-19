In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X3 M40i and Jaguar I-Pace, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M40i Price starts at Rs. 86.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive and Jaguar I-Pace Price starts at Rs. 1.06 Cr (last recorded price) for S. X3 M40i: 2998 cc engine, 10.49 kmpl mileage. I-Pace gets a battery pack of up to 90 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 M40i vs I-Pace Comparison