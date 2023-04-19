X3 M40i vs I-Pace Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS X3 m40i I-pace Brand BMW Jaguar Price ₹ 86.5 Lakhs ₹ 1.06 Cr Range - 470 km/charge Mileage 10.49 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 90 kwh Engine Capacity 2998 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X3 M40i and Jaguar I-Pace, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M40i Price starts at Rs. 86.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive and Jaguar I-Pace Price starts at Rs. 1.06 Cr (last recorded price) for S. X3 M40i: 2998 cc engine, 10.49 kmpl mileage. I-Pace gets a battery pack of up to 90 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.