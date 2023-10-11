X3 M40i vs F-Type Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS X3 m40i F-type Brand BMW Jaguar Price ₹ 86.5 Lakhs ₹ 97.97 Lakhs Mileage 10.49 kmpl 9.1 to 12.3 kmpl Engine Capacity 2998 cc 1997 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 6 4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X3 M40i and Jaguar F-Type, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M40i Price starts at Rs. 86.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive, Jaguar F-Type Price starts at Rs. 97.97 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Coupe. X3 M40i: 2998 cc engine, 10.49 kmpl mileage. F-Type: 1997 cc engine, 9.1 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.