In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X3 M40i and Jaguar F-Pace, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M40i Price starts at Rs. 86.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive, Jaguar F-Pace Price starts at Rs. 72.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel. X3 M40i: 2998 cc engine, 10.49 kmpl mileage. F-Pace: 1997 cc engine, 12.9 to 19.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 M40i vs F-Pace Comparison