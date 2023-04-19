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BMW X3 M40i vs Jaguar F-Pace

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X3 M40i and Jaguar F-Pace, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M40i Price starts at Rs. 86.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive, Jaguar F-Pace Price starts at Rs. 72.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel. X3 M40i: 2998 cc engine, 10.49 kmpl mileage. F-Pace: 1997 cc engine, 12.9 to 19.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 M40i vs F-Pace Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X3 m40i F-pace
BrandBMWJaguar
Price₹ 86.5 Lakhs₹ 72.9 Lakhs
Mileage10.49 kmpl12.9 to 19.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity2998 cc1997 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders64

Filters
X3 M40i
BMW X3 M40i
xDrive
₹86.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
F-Pace
Jaguar F-Pace
2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel
₹72.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW X3 M40i Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
B58 Turbocharged I62.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.9 seconds8 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1900 rpm430 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.49 kmpl19.3 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
355 bhp @ 5200 rpm201 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres6 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R20255 / 60 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link axleIntegral Link with Coil Springs
Front Suspension
Double-joint spring strut axle, hydraulically damped torque strut bearingDouble Wishbone with Coil Springs
Rear Tyres
275 / 40 R20255 / 60 R19
Bootspace
480 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Ground Clearance
130 mm-
Length
4716 mm4747 mm
Wheelbase
2864 mm2874 mm
Height
1669 mm1664 mm
Kerb Weight
1670 kg-
Width
1897 mm2071 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
21
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Scuff Plates
NoAluminium
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Opening and Closing
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ManualNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on frontLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
OptionalNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
166+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch11.4 inch
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
ElectronicElectronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40 split
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Interior Colours
Black, Canberra Beige / Black-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
FullPartial
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,34,51884,58,685
Ex-Showroom Price
86,50,00072,90,000
RTO
9,19,0009,21,550
Insurance
3,65,0182,46,635
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,13,5311,81,810

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