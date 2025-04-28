In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X3 M40i and BMW X7, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M40i Price starts at Rs. 86.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive and BMW X7 Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Signature Edition. X3 M40i: 2998 cc engine, 10.49 kmpl mileage. X7: 2993 cc engine, 11.29 to 14.31 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 M40i vs X7 Comparison