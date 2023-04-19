In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X3 M40i and BMW X5 [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M40i Price starts at Rs. 86.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive, BMW X5 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 75.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30d SportX. X3 M40i: 2998 cc engine, 10.49 kmpl mileage. X5 [2019-2023]: 2993 cc engine, 11.2 to 13.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 M40i vs X5 [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X3 m40i
|X5 [2019-2023]
|Brand
|BMW
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 86.5 Lakhs
|₹ 75.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.49 kmpl
|11.2 to 13.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2998 cc
|2993 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6