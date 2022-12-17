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BMW X3 M vs Volvo XC90

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X3 M and Volvo XC90, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M Price starts at Rs. 99.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for X3 M Petrol and Volvo XC90 Price starts at Rs. 97.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 AWD. X3 M: 2993 cc engine, 13.17 kmpl mileage. XC90 gets a battery pack of up to 48 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 M vs XC90 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X3 m Xc90
BrandBMWVolvo
Price₹ 99.9 Lakhs₹ 97.8 Lakhs
Range--
Mileage13.17 kmpl12.38 kmpl
Battery Capacity-48 Volt
Engine Capacity2993 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
X3 M
BMW X3 M
X3 M Petrol
₹99.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XC90
Volvo XC90
B5 AWD
₹97.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW X3 M Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine
2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Mileage (ARAI)
13.17 kmpl12.38 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I42.0-litre turbo
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600 Nm @ 2600 rpm360 Nm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
473 bhp @ 6250 rpm247 bhp
Fuel Type
PetrolHybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Driving Range
856 Km-
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres6 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Rear Tyres
245 / 50 R19275 / 45 R20
Rear Suspension
Five-link AxleMulti-link
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Suspension
Double-joint Tension-rod Spring-strut AxleIndependent, Double Wishbone
Wheels
Alloy WheelsDiamond-cut Alloy Wheels
Front Tyres
245 / 50 R19275 / 45 R20
Kerb Weight
1790 kg-
Wheelbase
2864 mm2984 mm
Width
1891 mm1931 mm
Length
4708 mm4953 mm
Ground Clearance
204 mm-
Height
1676 mm1773 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Bootspace
550 litres680 litres
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
65 litres71 litres
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanaromic Sunroof
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Rub - Strips
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Tailgate Release
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Years)
2-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Fog Lights
LED on frontLED on front
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlights
LEDLED
Gesture Control
No-
Speakers
6+19
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Find My Car
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoOptional
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 6 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, seat base angle: up / down, headrest: forward / back)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Interior Colours
Mocha / Black, Canberra Beige / Black-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderCup Holder
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40 split
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Ventilated Seats
NoAll
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 6 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, seat base angle: up / down, headrest: forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherNappa Leather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,13,47,3301,12,21,093
Ex-Showroom Price
99,90,00097,80,000
RTO
10,05,33010,32,000
Insurance
3,52,0004,08,593
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,43,8982,41,185

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