In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X3 M and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M Price starts at Rs. 99.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for X3 M Petrol and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid. X3 M: 2993 cc engine, 13.17 kmpl mileage. Vellfire [2020-2023]: 2494 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 M vs Vellfire [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X3 m
|Vellfire [2020-2023]
|Brand
|BMW
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 99.9 Lakhs
|₹ 87 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|948
|Mileage
|13.17 kmpl
|16.3 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-