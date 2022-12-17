X3 M vs Vellfire [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS X3 m Vellfire [2020-2023] Brand BMW Toyota Price ₹ 99.9 Lakhs ₹ 87 Lakhs Range - 948 Mileage 13.17 kmpl 16.3 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 2993 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X3 M and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M Price starts at Rs. 99.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for X3 M Petrol and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid. X3 M: 2993 cc engine, 13.17 kmpl mileage. Vellfire [2020-2023]: 2494 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.