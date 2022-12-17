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BMW X3 M vs Toyota Vellfire

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X3 M and Toyota Vellfire, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M Price starts at Rs. 99.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for X3 M Petrol and Toyota Vellfire Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hi. X3 M: 2993 cc engine, 13.17 kmpl mileage. Vellfire: 2487 cc engine, 19.28 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 M vs Vellfire Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X3 m Vellfire
BrandBMWToyota
Price₹ 99.9 Lakhs₹ 1.2 Cr
Range-1157 km/charge
Mileage13.17 kmpl19.28 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity2993 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
X3 M
BMW X3 M
X3 M Petrol
₹99.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Vellfire
Toyota Vellfire
Hi
₹1.20 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW X3 M Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine
2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Mileage (ARAI)
13.17 kmpl19.28 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I4Petrol Hybrid
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600 Nm @ 2600 rpm240 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
473 bhp @ 6250 rpm142 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Driving Range
856 Km1157 Km
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverAlloy
Rear Tyres
245 / 50 R19225 / 55 R19
Rear Suspension
Five-link AxleDouble Wishbone
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
Double-joint Tension-rod Spring-strut AxleMCPherson Strut
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
245 / 50 R19225 / 55 R19
Kerb Weight
1790 kg2065 kg
Wheelbase
2864 mm3000 mm
Width
1891 mm1850 mm
Length
4708 mm5010 mm
Ground Clearance
204 mm-
Height
1676 mm1950 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Bootspace
550 litres-
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
65 litres60 litres
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Cruise Control
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Individual Fan Speed Controls
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote with Boot Opener
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofElectrically Adjustable
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Rub - Strips
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ManualRear - Manual
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingInternal with Remote
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Rear Windshield Blind
NoManual
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No160000
Warranty (Years)
23
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesNo
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
YesBoth Sides
Fog Lights
LED on frontLED
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlights
LEDLED
Gesture Control
No-
Speakers
6+15
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoYes
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Find My Car
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Emergency Call
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (JNCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Interior Colours
Mocha / Black, Canberra Beige / BlackBeige
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split50:50 split
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Ventilated Seats
NoFront and Middle Row
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,13,47,3301,35,00,405
Ex-Showroom Price
99,90,0001,19,73,400
RTO
10,05,33012,37,700
Insurance
3,52,0002,88,805
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,43,8982,90,176

Vellfire Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Vellfireundefined | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Land Rover Defender1997 cc to 4999 cc | Petrol|Diesel|Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) | Automatic₹1.03 - 2.62 Cr**Ex-showroom price
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